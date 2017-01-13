Company announcement 42 2016/17



Allerød, 2017-01-13 09:12 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Matas have resolved to initiate a share buyback programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Regulation 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules. Please refer to company announcement no. 15 dated 30 August 2016.



The programme, which was initiated with a view to cancelling the shares bought back, amounts to DKK 150 million and runs from and including 1 September 2016 through 31 March 2017 at the latest.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions have been made during the period 6 January 2017 - 12 January 2017:



Trading day Number of Average purchase Transaction shares price, DKK value, DKK --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



6 January 2017 14,000 97.05 1,358,700 9 January 2017 13,000 97.97 1,273,610 10 January 2017 8,000 102.31 818,480 11 January 2017 8,000 101.00 808,000 12 January 2017 6,000 101.46 608,760



Accumulated the last 5 49,000 99.34 4,867,550 trading days Accumulated under the 1,169,488 108.65 127,059,696 program --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Following the transactions, Matas has purchased a total number of 1,169,488 shares since 1 September 2016 and holds 1,431,436 treasury shares, equivalent to 3.64% of the company's total share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Please address any questions to Søren Mølbak, Head of Investor Relations, at tel +45 48 1655 48.



