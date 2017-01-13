sprite-preloader
Freitag, 13.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,192 Euro		-0,015
-7,25 %
WKN: A2DJTS ISIN: CA89620A1003 Ticker-Symbol: TZU2 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIGON METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRIGON METALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRIGON METALS INC
TRIGON METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRIGON METALS INC0,192-7,25 %