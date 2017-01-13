TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/13/17 -- Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company"), in connection with its rebranding and name change from "Kombat Copper Inc." to "Trigon Metals Inc." (see December 22, 2016 press release), is pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate website, at www.trigonmetals.com, and the availability of its new corporate presentation.

The new website features up-to-date information on the Company's mining assets as well as quick and easy access to in-depth information regarding the Company, its management and board of directors, corporate presentations, news releases, financial reports and other relevant corporate information. The new corporate presentation, found on the Company's website, outlines the Company's focus and strategy at the Kombat Mine as well as the Company's strategy to become a leading African base metals developer and producer through mergers and acquisitions.

Stephan Theron, Trigon's President and CEO, commented: "We are pleased to announce the corporate rebranding of Kombat Copper to Trigon Metals. This marks the start of a new era for our company. We are continuing our technical work in connection with assessing a restart of the Kombat Mine and at the same time assessing other base metal growth opportunities in the region."

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core operations focused on copper resources in Namibia, one of the world's most prospective copper regions, where it has substantial assets in place with significant upside. The Company continues to hold an 80% interest in five mining licenses in the Otavi Mountain lands, an area of Namibia particularly known for its high-grade copper deposits. Within these licenses are three past producing mines including the Company's flagship property, the Kombat Mine.

