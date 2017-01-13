Regulatory News:

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, will host a webcast and a conference call on Thursday, February 2, 2017, to discuss its operating performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2016 ended December 31, 2016.

The management of Dassault Systèmes will host the webcast at 9:00am London time 10:00am Paris time, and will then also host the conference call at 9:00am New York time 2:00pm London time 3:00pm Paris time.

Both the webcast and the conference call will be available via the Internet by accessing Dassault Systèmes' website at http://www.3ds.com/investors/.

Please follow the directions on the main page to link to the audio and connect to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the webcast or conference call to register, download and install any necessary software. The webcast and conference call will be archived for 1 year.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 210,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

