TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 12 January 2017 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1309.91

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1292.34

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1329.44

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1311.87

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

