sprite-preloader
Freitag, 13.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,002 Euro		-0,003
-60,00 %
WKN: A0DN1J ISIN: DE000A0DN1J4 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
KTG AGRAR SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KTG AGRAR SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AUGA GROUP AB
AUGA GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUGA GROUP AB0,447+2,76 %
KTG AGRAR SE0,002-60,00 %