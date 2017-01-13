On 2 December, 2016 AUGA group, AB announced a notification on material event with regard acquisition of shares of KTG AGRAR SE subsidiaries in Lithuania and Germany. AUGA group, AB has informed that transaction will be completed upon receipt of permission of the Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania to acquire KTG companies.



On 12 January, 2017 the Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania adopted a resolution under which the company was given a permission to execute a concentration and acquire 100% shares of KTG AGRAR SE subsidiaries and sole control over companies listed below, according to the notification of concentration:



1. KTG Agrar UAB; 2. UAB Agrar Raseiniai; 3. UAB Agrar Mažeikiai; 4. UAB PAE Agrar; 5. UAB Delta Agrar; 6. fentus 10. GmbH; 7. norus 26. AG; 8. LT Holding AG;



Vladas Bagavicius



Member of the Board tel. +37061031807