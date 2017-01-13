Research and Markets - Global Biopolymers Market Grwoth at 16.83%, 2017-2021: Drivers, Trends & Challenges - Key Vendors are Arkema, BASF, NatureWorks, Novamont & Plantic

DUBLIN, Jan 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Biopolymers Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global biopolymers market to grow at a CAGR of 16.83% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global biopolymers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of sales of biopolymer products. The report also includes a a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Polymers, which are petrochemical derivatives, account for about 80% of the total polymeric materials globally produced. Polymer production has been a cause of concern to nations worldwide. The dependency on the petrochemical industry had been irreplaceable until the discovery of biopolymers two decades ago. The emergence of biopolymers is seen as a step toward sustainable development.

A sharp increase in beverage consumption, alcoholic and non-alcoholic, is providing huge opportunities in the packaging sector. The Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) is observed to have a growing beverage-consuming population, aiding the bottling sector that relies on PET. Government regulations and green initiatives by organizations are driving the market for bio-PET in the bottling sector. Shatter resistance and lightweight properties are key contributors to the development of biopolymers in many applications, especially in bottling applications.

According to the report, the production of polymers and plastics has a negative impact on the environment. The generation of waste polymeric products also has negative effects on the environment. Plastic waste management is a top priority as mass consumption of the products with a short lifespan is on the rise. This is adding to the amount of waste generated, which often ends up in landfills. Landfills or dumping grounds have grave environmental impacts such as soil pollution, destruction of the local flora and fauna, odor, leachate seepage into the groundwater, and depleting available land, which are often irreversible.

Further, the report states that the cost of production of bioplastics is 25%-75% more than conventional plastics. This is mainly due to the high polymerization cost. In addition, most of the processes are in the development stage and have not achieved economy of scale. Lack of required supply chain network at upcoming capacity locations is another challenge in the market. One of the main issues in the production of bioplastic is its technology because the current technology is still in the nascent stage of development and different raw materials are being tested for the optimal production of bioplastics.

Key Vendors:

Arkema

BASF

NatureWorks

Novamont

Plantic

Other Prominent Vendors:

Braskem

DSM

DuPont

Ecospan

Evonik Industries

Meredian Holdings Group

Toray Industries

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by type

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-use

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Appendix

Part 16: Extras

