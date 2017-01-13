Research and Markets - Global Level 3 Autonomous Vehicle Market to Grow 23%, 2017-2021 with Delphi, Mobileye & Velodyne Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Level 3 Autonomous Vehicle Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global level 3 autonomous vehicle to grow at a CAGR of 23.08% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global level autonomous vehicle market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches.

In recent years, the number of electronic components in vehicles has increased exponentially. This is due to the growing number of installation of driver assistance and safety features in automobiles. With the advent of autonomous vehicles and connected car technology, the complexity has further increased in automobiles. Thus, electronics hardware and software are the most crucial parts of today's automobile.



According to the report, the availability of truck-only lanes or highways in several developed areas of the globe (such as the US and Europe) are likely to offer a conducive environment for the development and deployment of semi-autonomous vehicles in the HCV segment. These factors are expected to positively impact the semi-autonomous vehicle market.



Further, the report states that the system reliability is being challenged by users, and this determines the acceptance level of users. Since the PVs market is likely to register a high number of first-time users of these autonomous technologies, customers have to be repeatedly assured on the reliability factors associated with such new technology-enabled systems and sub-systems.

Key Vendors:



Bosch

Continental

Delphi

Mobileye

Velodyne



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by vehicle type



Part 07: Market segmentation by geography



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Market challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kcxmwt/global_level_3

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716