Research and Markets - Global Bunker Oil Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are BP Singapore, Chemoil Energy, Sentek Marine & Trading, Transocean Oil & Total Marine Fuels

DUBLIN, Jan 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Bunker Oil Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global bunker oil market to grow at a CAGR of 3.36% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global bunker oil market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenues that are generated from the sale of the bunker oil products in the oil and gas downstream market. The report also includes a a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is shift in focus from EU to APAC. For the past three hundred years, Europe was the epicenter of most global trade. Being at the center of global power for centuries, the major trade in European countries was importing raw materials from their colonies to feed the industrial revolution powered facilities. The EU, with its highly-advanced economies, is still an important hub for global trade. However, its dominance is steadily shifting away to Asia.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing LNG market. The demand for LNG, a marine fuel, is increasing significantly. Being odorless, non-toxic, and non-corrosive, it is used to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG). It also evaporates quickly when exposed to air, leaving no residue behind.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is stringent MARPOL regulations. The shipping industry must comply with the new sulfur limits in sulfur emission control areas (SECAs) from January 1, 2015. This means that ships, which are doing trade in the ECAs must use marine fuel with a sulfur content of not more than 0.10%. The main reason for these new regulations is the safety of ships, crew, and the marine environment.

Key Vendors:



BP Singapore

Chemoil Energy

Sentek Marine & Trading

Transocean Oil

Total Marine Fuels



Other Prominent Vendors:



Aegean Marine Petroleum Network

Consort Bunkers

EQUATORIAL Marine Fuel Management Services

ExxonMobil

Global Energy Trading

Golden Island Diesel Oil Trading

Panoil Petroleum

Searights Maritime Services

Seven Seas Oil Trading

Shell Eastern Trading

Singapore Petroleum Company

SK Energy International

Universal Energy

Vermont UM Bunkering

Wired Bunkering

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type



Part 07: Market segmentation by Geography



Part 08: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Key vendor analysis



Part 16: Appendix



Part 17: Extras



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/svk2lk/global_bunker_oil

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716