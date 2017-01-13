Research and Markets - Global Protein Therapeutics Market to Grow 7% by 2021: Product Type, Therapy Area & Protein Function - Key Vendors are AbbVie, Amgen & Merck

DUBLIN, Jan 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Protein Therapeutics Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global protein therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 7.86% during the period 2017-2021.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of next-generation biologics. Next-generation biologics market is evolving at a rapid pace. Although most of the next-generation biologics are the improvised versions of existing first-generation drugs, they are slated to achieve wider acceptance attributed to their reduced immunogenicity primarily.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increased demand for mAbs. Monoclonal antibodies represent a major segment of the global protein therapeutics market. The understanding of diseases at the molecular level increases the development and use of mAbs in their treatment. These antibodies have a high affinity toward specific disease cells and areas that need to be treated. There is a remarkable increase in the use of mAbs in various therapies such as radioimmunotherapy and antibody-directed enzyme prodrug therapy.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is complexities in manufacturing, storage conditions, distribution policies, and high cost. Unlike small molecule drugs, proteins are prepared from living organisms. Hence, the manufacturing process involved is very complex and time-consuming. The process involves steps such as fermentation, clarification, separation, and purification. The process of separation is also difficult as different molecules differ slightly from each other. The purification process is also lengthy, and the risk of contamination is high as the drug is produced in the biological medium.



Key Vendors:



AbbVie

Amgen

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Novo Nordisk



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type



Part 07: Market segmentation by therapy area

Part 08: Market segmentation by protein function



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Market drivers



Part 11: Impact of drivers



Part 12: Market challenges



Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 14: Market trends



Part 15: Vendor landscape



Part 16: Key vendor analysis



Part 17: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xmwh8l/global_protein

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716