Research and Markets - Global Automotive Infotainment OS Market to Grow 16%, 2017-2021 with BlackBerry, Alphabet & Microsoft Dominating

The report forecasts the global automotive infotainment OS market to grow at a CAGR of 16.75% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive infotainment OS market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers annual shipment of units. In terms of regional market size, regional shipment data has been considered.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is virtualization software to enable infotainment SoCs to host multiple OS. Virtualization is the process of developing a virtual version of an operating system, hardware, network, or any other software in a software development environment. Virtualization can be implemented by a hypervisor. A hypervisor, also known as virtual machine monitor, is a software or hardware that is used to manage virtual machines. Using a hypervisor, an SoC can host multiple OS sharing the same resources.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is development of open-source and standardized platforms for application and middleware development. Traditionally, the competition among the automotive manufacturers was limited to the towing capacity, acceleration, and horsepower of the vehicle. However, recently, there has been a shift in the focus of consumers and OEMs from what is under the hood to what is behind the vehicle's dashboard.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is different product life cycles for smartphones and embedded infotainment systems. Automotive infotainment systems, which are generally embedded in the vehicle's dashboard, offer entertainment, phone, and navigation services via a touchscreen or a display unit. However, in recent years, consumers are feeling disconnected from their IVI systems, owing to the lag between the product cycles of smartphones and automobiles.

