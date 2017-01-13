MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, January 13
|TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
|Manchester & London Investment Trust plc
|2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|yes
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
|1607 Capital Partners, LLC
|4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):
|5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:
|January 10, 2017
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|January 12, 2017
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
|5%
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of shares
if possible using the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous to the triggering transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Number of Shares
|Number of Voting Rights
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights x
|Direct
|Direct xi
|Indirect xii
|Direct
|Indirect
|GB0002258472
|1,077,397
|1,077,397
|1,052,397
|4.89%
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/ Conversion Period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.
|% of voting rights
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial instrument
|Exercise price
|Expiration date
|Exercise/ Conversion period
|Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|% of voting rights
|Nominal
|Delta
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|Same as A
|9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:
|Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
13. Additional information:
|14. Contact name:
|Bryan Huntley, CCO
|15. Contact telephone number:
|804-525-1741