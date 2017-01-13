sprite-preloader
MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, January 13

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:Manchester & London Investment Trust plc
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsyes
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:1607 Capital Partners, LLC
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):
Northern Trust537,737
Bny Mellon382,660
State Street132,000
5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:January 10, 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:January 12, 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 5%

8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares

if possible using the ISIN CODE		Situation previous to the triggering transactionResulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number of SharesNumber of Voting RightsNumber of sharesNumber of voting rights% of voting rights x
DirectDirect xiIndirect xiiDirectIndirect
GB00022584721,077,3971,077,3971,052,3974.89%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial instrumentExpiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.% of voting rights
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial instrumentExercise priceExpiration dateExercise/ Conversion period Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights
NominalDelta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
Same as A

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

13. Additional information:
14. Contact name:Bryan Huntley, CCO
15. Contact telephone number:804-525-1741

© 2017 PR Newswire