According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global mobile map marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 15% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Mobile Map Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global mobile map market is expected to grow to USD 6.01 billion by 2021, with almost 90% of this share coming from the outdoor mobile mapping segment. One of the key driving factors for this market segment is the massive adoption of maps across industries to streamline operations.

Outdoor mobile maps play a major role in improving response time in emergency situations, and also aid government and local authorities in the better designing of city infrastructure using population density heat maps. Additionally, with an increase in smart city development activities, digital outdoor maps provide solutions to improve energy efficiency.

Based on application, the report categorizes the global mobile map market into the following segments:

Automotive navigation

Mobile and the Internet

Public sector and enterprise application

Automotive navigation

"The automotive navigation segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, driven by declining average selling prices and escalating price wars between global and regional players. However, the high adoption of maps to develop advance driver assistance systems will likely be the biggest driving factor for the market during the forecast period," says Abhishek Sharma, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for M2M and connected devices research.

Driver assistance applications are designed to help reduce drive times during heavy traffic and find shortest routes and parking zones. These systems improve the operational performance of a connected car by improving fuel or energy efficiency by providing virtual training alerts. The growing demand for safety, convenience, and comfort should help to increase the sales of such applications.

Mobile and the Internet

Cellular communications technology helps connect internet of things (IoT) devices on a large scale, with the aid of high-speed 4G LTE wireless networks. This has resulted in cellular service operators creating various strategies such as differentiated bandwidth pricing, subsidized pricing of the connected wireless module, easily deployable cross-vertical industry solutions, and bundled cloud-based platform solutions.

The rising consumer demand for smartphones, combined with the reducing prices of GPS-enabled handsets, and the increased use of mobile data are favoring increased adoption of location-based systems (LBS). Improved Wi-Fi networks and high-speed 3G mobile broadband are further aiding the implementation of these systems.

Public sector and enterprise application

"With the advent of technology, mobile users are demanding for high-resolution mobile apps, which is expected to boost the revenue generated from this market. These apps are of major importance during emergencies, where responders can use it to track the exact location of the person in distress," says Abhishek.

These services also help achieve improved homeland security by providing high-accuracy location data for law enforcement operations. In the commercial sector, the high-resolution maps are widely accepted in the manufacturing, logistics, and oil and gas industries due to their ability to optimize transportation routes and provide precise location information to aid delivery management.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Alibaba

Apple

Google

HERE

Micello

Navlnfo

TomTom

