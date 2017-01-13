DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/13/17 -- Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE: REN) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a prorated cash dividend of $18.9583 per share on its 8 1/8% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, payable on January 17, 2017, to holders of record at the close of business on January 1, 2017. The dividend is for the period beginning on the issue date of October 7, 2016, and ending on December 31, 2016.

About Resolute Energy Corporation

Resolute is an independent oil and gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and development of oil and gas properties, with a particular emphasis on liquids focused, long-lived onshore U.S. opportunities. Resolute's properties are located in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico and the Paradox Basin in Utah.

