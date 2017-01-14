In der Wochensicht ist vorne: 3D Systems 11,41% vor Samsung Electronics 7,26%, AMS 6,15%, Dialog Semiconductor 5,81%, SLM Solutions 2,8%, Infineon 1,91%, Intel 0,85%, Aixtron -0,06%, Stratasys -0,14%, Cisco -0,53% und IBM -1,29%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Dialog Semiconductor 14,38% vor Samsung Electronics 10,29% , AMS 4,9% , 3D Systems 4,27% , SLM Solutions 4,04% , Infineon 3,44% , Intel -0,03% , IBM -0,56% , Cisco -1,7% , Stratasys -5,98% und Aixtron -9,3% . Weitere Highlights: Samsung Electronics ist nun 5 Tage im Plus (7,26% Zuwachs von 562,19 auf 603). Year-to-date lag per letztem...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...