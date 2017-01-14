In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Beghelli 3,39% vor Osram Licht 2,77%, Fagerhult 1,71%, Cree 1,14%, Philips Lighting -0,6%, Dialight -1,51%, Thorpe -3,54%, Zumtobel -6,67% und Acuity Brands -9,34%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Beghelli 14,41% vor Fagerhult 10,96% , Osram Licht 7,68% , Philips Lighting 6,88% , Cree 1,25% , Thorpe -0,66% , Dialight -3,72% , Zumtobel -9,89% und Acuity Brands -13,7% . Weitere Highlights: Acuity Brands ist nun 4 Tage im Plus (6,26% Zuwachs von 202,51 auf 215,18). Year-to-date lag per letztem Schlusskurs Beghelli 7,59% (Vorjahr: -22,8 Prozent) im Plus. Dahinter Cree 4,55% (Vorjahr: -4,07...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...