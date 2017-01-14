In der Wochensicht ist vorne: TTM Technologies, Inc. 8,12% vor Shinko Electric Industries 5,76%, Semtech Corporation 3,46%, Qualcomm Incorporated 2,06%, Compeq Manufacturing 1,59%, Apple 0,96%, Intel 0,85%, Unimicron Technology Corp -0,4%, Ibiden Co.Ltd -0,76% und AT&S -5,83%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Shinko Electric Industries 14,47% vor TTM Technologies, Inc. 9,17% , Apple 3,34% , Compeq Manufacturing 2,56% , Semtech Corporation 2,49% , Unimicron Technology Corp 2,02% , Intel -0,03% , AT&S -1,05% , Ibiden Co.Ltd -2,86% und Qualcomm Incorporated -3,55% . Weitere Highlights: Shinko Electric Industries ist nun...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...