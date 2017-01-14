sprite-preloader
Samstag, 14.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,565 Euro		+0,58
+2,52 %
WKN: KSAG88 ISIN: DE000KSAG888 Ticker-Symbol: SDF 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
K+S AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
K+S AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,454
23,558
13:01
23,454
23,60
13.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION15,625-2,50 %
K+S AG23,565+2,52 %
RIO TINTO PLC39,565+0,28 %
SILVER STANDARD RESOURCES INC9,111-4,40 %