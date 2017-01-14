In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Rio Tinto 9,63% vor K+S 4,48%, Gazprom 1,37%, Royal Dutch Shell 0,66%, Chevron -0,39%, BP Plc -0,64%, Goldcorp Inc. -2,21%, Exxon -2,43%, Barrick Gold -2,76% und Silver Standard Resources -4,69%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Goldcorp Inc. 11,02% vor Barrick Gold 10,32% , Royal Dutch Shell 7,63% , Silver Standard Resources 7,33% , K+S 7,31% , BP Plc 6,21% , Rio Tinto 4,91% , Gazprom -0,06% , Chevron -0,89% und Exxon -6,73% . Weitere Highlights: Rio Tinto ist nun 4 Tage im Plus (10,08% Zuwachs von 3092,5 auf 3404,2), ebenso Chevron 3 Tage im Plus (1,24% Zuwachs von 114,96 auf 116,38). ...

