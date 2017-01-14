In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Drillisch 2,81% vor BT Group 2,33%, Vodafone 2,05%, Alcatel-Lucent 0%, Orange -0,1%, AT&T -0,87%, Telecom Italia -0,95%, Deutsche Telekom -1,18%, Swisscom -1,67%, Tele Columbus -1,69%, O2 -2,43%, Telekom Austria -2,8% und In der Monatssicht ist vorne: BT Group 13,04% vor Tele Columbus 10,84% , Drillisch 10,69% , Telecom Italia 10,32% , Orange 9,36% , Vodafone 7,92% , Swisscom 3,38% , Deutsche Telekom 3,02% , O2 2,66% , Telekom Austria 1,43% , Alcatel-Lucent 0% , AT&T -0,97% und Weitere Highlights: Vodafone ist nun 3 Tage im Plus (2,83% Zuwachs...

