Netflix Has Little Margin for ErrorNetflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been sizzling on the stock chart, reaching a historical high on January 6, driven by massive expectations that try to support the ambitious valuation.NFLX stock is pricing in another strong quarter of growth, as the provider of streaming video reports its earnings on Wednesday, January 18. The results better be above the consensus, given that NFLX stock trades at a whopping 358 times trailing earnings per share (EPS) and 141 times its 2017.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...