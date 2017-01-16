Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 16/01/2017 / 12:20 UTC+8 On 13 January, 2017, the world's fourth largest, and China's top ranked payment solutions provider, Goldpac Group Limited ("Goldpac" or the "Group", stock code: 03315) was invited to attend the Golden Hong Kong Stock Award Ceremony, 2016. Owing to its strong profitability, steady financial standing, continuous and aspiring dividend policy, and its outstanding performance in corporate social responsibility, Goldpac was honored with the recognition for Best Shareholders' Return and Best Social Responsibilities. Co-sponsored by China's leading financial data service provider, TONGHUASHUN and celebrated financial news platform, ZHITONG CAIJING, the Golden Hong Kong Stock Award is listed as one of the most prominent prizes in the field of overseas investment. There are a total of 11 awards including, to name a few, Best Shareholders' Return, Best Investment Value and Best Social Responsibilities, which distinguish a corporation's achievements in different areas and are determined by a well-respected review committee consisting of recognized economists, investors and senior managers from publicly listed corporations abroad. Mr. HOU Ping, CEO of Goldpac, said, "This marks the second time Goldpac is honored in the Hong Kong Stock market in 2016. It is our honor to have been endorsed by the review committee and by investors. This achievement was never accomplished in one stroke. Over the past 20 years, our adherence to our philosophy of creating value for our customers allowed us to build up a framework for corporate social responsibility that concentrated around our work in secure payments that has helped to drive the sustainable development of the industry. In addition, Goldpac has paid significant attention to shareholders' interests as a whole. Since its IPO in 2014 till now, Goldpac has dispatched total share dividends of 33.8 HK cents per share and over the past two years, the dividend dispatching ratio was 30% or more. At the same time, the dividend dispatching ratio continued to progressively increase. In 2015, the dividend ratio (inclusive of special dividends) amounted to 43.81% and in 2016, an interim dividend was paid for the first time. As a result of the efforts of the Management and our employees, Goldpac is maintaining strong profitability, steady financial standing and a healthy and strong cash flow. Goldpac is committed to creating greater value and return for its shareholder base through its core business consolidation, innovation in diversified Fintech and overseas expansion. " Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=YUQVWBQTVT [1] Document title: Goldpac Honored With Best Shareholders' Return and Best Social Responsibilities Recognition from Golden Hong Kong Stock Award, 2016 16/01/2017 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=10f492434f6ee44d71b19b0ab50acbf0&application_id=536497&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

January 15, 2017 23:20 ET (04:20 GMT)