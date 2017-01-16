Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-01-16 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date Event Shortname Issuer Market -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.01.2017 - Takeover offer LTT1R Latvijas tilti RIG 03.02.2017 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.01.2017 - Buyback period VDG1L Vilniaus degtine VLN 11.04.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.01.2017 Coupon payment date ELGB080018A ELKO Grupa RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.01.2017 Government LTGCB03021B Lietuvos VLN securities auction LTGNB03021B Respublikos Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.01.2017 Dividend payment VBL1L Vilniaus baldai VLN starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.01.2017 Coupon payment date MDEB060018A Modus Energija VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.01.2017 Capital decrease HAE1T Harju Elekter TLN payment date --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.