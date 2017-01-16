HERE: HERE supports rollout of Baidu Maps to rest of world

Amsterdam, Netherlands - HERE, the Open Location Platform company, today announced that it is the provider of map content for Baidu Maps outside of China to support its recent expansion of coverage to Europe and the rest of the world.HERE has already powered Baidu Maps' desktop and mobile services in South East Asia outside of China for the last two years. Now they have extended to more than 150 countries worldwide.Baidu Maps has more than 350 million active users globally, and is expanding its map service to accommodate the growing number of Chinese visitors to Europe and other parts of the world outside of Asia, along with the increasing demand for high quality map data across the globe.HERE has mapped around 200 countries and makes millions of changes to its map every day using data collected from vehicles, cartographers, and tens of thousands of other sources."People rely on HERE to travel to new places and explore the world," said Bruno Bourguet, SVP and Head of Sales and Business Development at HERE. "We are excited that this extended agreement with Baidu will help a growing number of travelers and tourists, particularly from China, plan their trips and find their way to more countries and places than ever before."Baidu Maps is a comprehensive maps application that includes features such as local search, travel information, bookings, and reviews, both inside and outside of China.HERE Communicationshttp://here.com/en/company/newsroom/media-contacts (http://here.com/en/company/newsroom/media-contacts)press@here.com (mailto:press@here.com)HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, enterprises and cities to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens of location we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or an enterprise optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit http://360.here.com (http://360.here.com) and www.here.com (http://www.here.com)