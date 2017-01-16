Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 3/2017 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 16 January 2017



Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 2



On 2 February 2016, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is executed under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 9 billion will be made in the period from 4 February 2016 to no later than 3 February 2017.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 2:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 43,878,213 8,324,876,807 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 January 2017 165,000 218.27 36,014,550 -------------------- 10 January 2017 160,000 218.25 34,920,000 -------------------- 11 January 2017 155,000 217.86 33,768,300 -------------------- 12 January 2017 160,000 218.70 34,992,000 -------------------- 13 January 2017 160,000 222.34 35,574,400 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 2 800,000 175,269,250 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 44,678,213 8,500,146,057 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 44,678,213 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 4.78% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer



