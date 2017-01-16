Chubb appoints Alf Müller as Property and Technical Lines Director for Continental Europe

LONDON, Jan. 16,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Chubb today announced the appointment of Alf Müller to the role of Property and Technical Lines Director for Continental Europe, as it continues to evolve its client offering in the property, powergen and construction insurance markets.

In his new role, Alf will be responsible for the development and profitable growth of Chubb's portfolio in each of these business lines, leading a team of line managers and underwriters across the continent. Alf will be based in Paris. His appointment is effective immediately.

Alf has over 18 years of insurance industry experience specifically in the energy, property and construction markets, having held a series of management and underwriting positions in Germany, France and the UK. He joins Chubb from Allied World Assurance Company Europe, where he most recently held the role of Senior Vice President and Global Head of Onshore Construction, responsible for developing the company's global onshore construction book of business. Prior to his insurance career, Alf worked for six years as an engineer for non-destructive testing and engineering of nuclear power plants worldwide at ABB Reaktor GmbH.

Jeff Moghrabi, Regional President, Continental Europe for Chubb, said:

"The first new appointment we announce for 2017 is a great addition to our Continental Europe team. Alf has a wealth of technical and underwriting experience, gained across a number of key European markets. He will play a key role in further developing our client solutions and capabilities across Continental Europe. I welcome him to our team and am very much looking forward to working with him."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com/uk