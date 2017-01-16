sprite-preloader
Montag, 16.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

35,723 Euro		-0,728
-2,00 %
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,101
36,573
13:50
36,254
36,41
13:49
16.01.2017 | 12:43
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PJSC MAGNIT - Unaudited FY 2016 Financial Results Publication Date

Press Release

Krasnodar

January 16, 2017

PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Publication Date of its FY 2016 Unaudited Financial Results Prepared in accordance with the IFRS

Krasnodar, Russia (January 16, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), is pleased to announce the publication date of its FY 2016 unaudited financial results prepared in accordance with the IFRS.

Please be informed that PJSC "Magnit" plans to release its FY 2016 unaudited financial results prepared in accordance with the IFRS and based on the management accounts on Friday, January 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM (Moscow time).

For further information, please contact:

Timothy PostHead of Investor Relations
Email: post@magnit.ru
Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600
Investor Relations OfficeMagnitIR@magnit.ru
Direct Line: +7-861-277-4562
Website: ir.magnit.com/
Media InquiriesMedia Relations Department
press@magnit.ru

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2016, Magnit operated 35 distribution centers and 14,059 stores (10,521 convenience, 431 hypermarkets and 3,107 drogerie stores) in 2,495 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 522 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 52 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.


© 2017 PR Newswire