SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- Plexure, which provides Internet-of-Things (IoT) focused CRM solutions, will present its transformative retail personalization platform during the National Retail Federation (NRF) Retail's Big Show 2017, taking place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City January 15 - 17, 2017.

Plexure will demonstrate its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) retail personalization platform designed to engage customers, empower employees and optimize operations, during the conference's expo as a Microsoft partner in Booth No. 2803. The platform is available today at Microsoft AppSource.

In the age of the IoT, consumers generate a great deal of data around their shopping habits from a variety of sources; browsing a store's selections on a mobile device, reading reviews, liking a brand on social media and more. The ability to leverage this information in order to provide personalized customer experiences is key to improving sales and driving customer engagement and loyalty. Built upon its extensive expertise in IoT-driven candidate relationship management (CRM), Plexure's retail personalization platform enables businesses to harness the vast amount of data to target shoppers with customized offers, delivered on their mobile devices when and where they are most likely to respond.

"To be successful in today's highly competitive retail world, stores must leverage the enormous amounts of customer data available to provide an enhanced shopping experience and increase sales continuously," said Scott Bradley, founder and CEO of Plexure. "Plexure is proud to showcase its retail personalization platform solution; enabling businesses to combine data on digital and real-world interactions and create an optimized customer experience across all touchpoints. We are eager to demo our solution at the NRF Retail's Big Show from the Microsoft booth, and highlight how we fit into the larger ecosystem of leading solutions for the retail industry."

Attendees of the conference will see firsthand how Plexure's retail personalization platform utilizes both live and historic data sources, including location, weather, traffic activity, purchase history and more to provide intelligent suggestions to their customers that match buying behaviors (such as promoting hot beverages in cold weather, or providing an offer for a product the individual has already researched). In addition, visitors to the Microsoft booth will learn how Plexure has helped major retailers transform their customer interactions through enhanced, personalized digital experiences.

"Plexure's retail personalization platform delivers the real-world, contextual data businesses need to deliver the high-touch, personalized experience so important to building brand loyalty and driving engagement inside and out of the store," said Brendan O'Meara, senior director, Worldwide Retail Solutions at Microsoft Corp. "Plexure's IoT-driven CRM solution is a valuable tool for any store looking to take a more data-centric approach to customer engagement and improve the end-to-end customer journey. Attendees will get to see first-hand how the Plexure platform provides the customer experiences that translate into greater spend and increased consumer lifetime value."

Now available on Microsoft AppSource, additional details about Plexure's retail personalization platform can be found at: https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/azure/plexure.c82dc2fc-817b-487e-ae83-1658c1bc8ff2.

More information about NRF Retail's Big Show 2017, including registration details, can be accessed at: http://nrfbigshow.nrf.com/.

More About Plexure IoT-Driven CRM

Plexure's award-winning IoT-driven CRM focuses on three comprehensive aspects of customer engagement: measurement, optimization and influence. The solution measures the exact value of every marketing interaction in physical and online worlds, gathering, analyzing and taking action from tens of thousands of live digital events per second. Plexure optimizes live customer engagements by leveraging digital insights, real-world conditions and in-store activity and automates how brands intelligently engage and influence customers real-time using machine learning. Targeting specific contextual parameters such as the customer's immediate location or the weather around them, Plexure's IoT-driven CRM has an enterprise ready engagement engine with POS integration capability. It targets the right customer and tracking unique offer codes all the way through to final transaction uplift.

For more details, please view this video.

About Plexure

As Internet of Things (IoT) technology and connected devices enable multiple touch points in real time to reach customers, Plexure help brands build rich customer engagement with its IoT Orchestration Engine and measure the sales uplift of these experiences. With a singular focus on improving real-world business transactions, Plexure's IoT-driven CRM is used by prominent global brands including McDonald's, 7-Eleven, Exxon, Anheuser Busch, The Compass Group and IKEA to drive and convert in-store visits to in-store sales.

