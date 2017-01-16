SolarWorld has announced that it is making a significant investment to move its wafering operations in Freiburg, Germany to diamond wire saws, noting that diamond wire technology will increase output and production speed for its solar wafers.

Solar World also says that the diamond wire process will improve the quality of wafers produced at the Freiburg plant, which it describes as the largest wafer production facility in Europe. Additionally, diamond wire saws reduce wafer slurry, and SolarWorld says that despite the higher cost ...

