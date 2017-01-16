As of January 17, 2017, the following bond loan issued by UBS AG is delisted from STO Structured Products upon request by the issuer. Last day of trading is today, January 16, 2017.



Issuer: UBS AG ------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006453171 ------------------------------------------------- Short Name: UBSO GTM 2093 ------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: January 16, 2017 ------------------------------------------------- Term: Delisted from January 17, 2017 -------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Cecilia Olsson, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.