The German retailer Bartels-Langness Handelsgesellschaft (Bela) has selected Verifone (NYSE: PAY), a world leader in payments and commerce solutions, to enable shoppers in Germany with smart, interactive experiences at checkout including special promotions and a variety of payment options including mobile wallets.

"Consumers appreciate seamless, secure and convenient shopping experiences at the checkout more than ever today," said Markus Hövekamp, general manager of Verifone Germany. "With Verifone solutions, Bela will enable their stores to empower shoppers to keep track of their goods, pay at their own speed, and see and use offers and deals at the self-checkout."

"Anyone wishing to offer their customers a contemporary shopping experience must ensure a strong electronic cash register infrastructure," says Günter Heppes, Head of IT, Bartels-Langness. "With Verifone solutions, we have a lot of options which allow us to close the customer's shopping journey with positive experiences that increase loyalty to the store."

Bela will install more than a hundred Verifone MX925 multimedia devices at its food retail chain, Familia, one of the few German retailers that offers checkout lanes with self-scanning and payment options in all of their branches.

About Verifone

Verifone is transforming everyday transactions into opportunities for connected commerce. We're connecting payment devices to the cloud-merging the online and in-store shopping experience and creating the next generation of digital engagement between merchants and consumers. We are built on a 30-year history of uncompromised security with approximately 29 million devices and terminals deployed worldwide. Our people are known as trusted experts that work with our clients and partners, helping to solve their most complex payments challenges. We have clients and partners in more than 150 countries, including the world's best-known retail brands, financial institutions and payment providers.

Verifone.com | (NYSE: PAY) @verifone

