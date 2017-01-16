This News Makes a Perfect 2017 Start for Elon MuskSpaceX news over the past few months has usually been on the disappointing side. However, that is going to change now with what the company did on early Saturday morning.On Saturday, Elon Musk's SpaceX successfully accomplished the "Iridium-1" mission by launching its ten communication satellites. SpaceX's "Falcon 9" rocket delivered 10 satellites to low-Earth orbit for Iridium Communications Inc.

