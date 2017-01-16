Fedr8 the Gartner Cool Vendor Announces the Appointment of Derek Ward, as Executive Vice President

LONDON, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fedr8, the Digital Transformation Company and Application Analytics Software vendor is pleased to announce that Derek Ward previously, Executive Vice President, UK Markets & Strategic Relationships at Atos has joined the Board as Executive Vice President.

Derek reported directly to the Main Group Operating Board and was responsible for Strategic Relationships across all UK markets, providing leadership in the transformation of the UK business towards its goal of delivering a significant proportion of its revenues from transaction based business services.

Derek's exceptional insight into the IT and Business services industry has led him to become involved as a past Chairman of Intellect's Private Sector Council, a member of the Government's Strategic Suppliers Board, CBI and the Princes Trust Technology Groups, and as an advisor to early stage organisations.

Fedr8 will over the next year be developing a multinational presence and partner network, drawing on 30 years of experience dealing with both Public and Private Sector organisations around the world Derek's input will form the basis of delivering on that goal.

Fedr8 solves one of the largest inhibitors to Enterprise adoption of the Cloud, legacy application compatibility with the major cloud vendors platforms. As Digital Transformation takes hold in the enterprise companies are increasingly needing to understand more about their existing applications as they make the shift towards Cloud and agile delivery. Fedr8's software delivers the required business case information that allows them to make the right decision about their applications

Commenting on his appointment Derek said:

"I am delighted to join Fedr8 at this exciting timeand look forwardto working with the Boardto accelerate the adoption of our solution. Fedr8's ability tofacilitatethefaster,safer andlower cost transition to modern cloud infrastructure, will provide the evidence base for Boards to confidently embark and manage their journey to a Digital future.My work with Fedr8 will also benefit from my ongoing involvement with otherorganizationscreating positive disruption in the Digital space."

Damion Greef Fedr8 CEO added:

"When someone of Derek's calibre joinsyour company it is a great a fillip for everyone involved. Derek's decisionto redirect his skills and experience towards supportingahigh-techgrowthbusinesses with Global aspirations has given confidence to partners and customers alike."

About Fedr8

Fedr8's software solves one of the major IT problems in the world today: How does a major international company move to the cloud and capitalize on the efficiencies and economies that the cloud brings? The shift to cloud technologies and the digital transformation projects undertaken by large enterprise organizations pose many challenges, there are the unknown figures relating to cost and time for migration or transformation. In addition, there are unknown risks relating to relocating or changing the applications that support their businesses. Fedr8 reduces the risk in legacy software applications, identifies the most appropriate cloud to move to, accelerating the application analysis by 90% whilst significantly reducing the costs by 50%.

Fedr8 solves this problem using it's proprietary artificial intelligence engine which interrogates software at a code level allowing the code in that software to be changed to suit the major cloud companies' cloud platforms. 50% of enterprise organizations have over 500 software applications written in multiple programming languages across their global estates. This Enterprise is Fedr8's primary market. Fedr8 are in the business of digital transformation to enable Enterprise businesses to optimize technology advancements. Our mission is to support our customers in embracing the business benefits of the adoption of the Digital Economies through accelerated adoption of Cloud Environments.

