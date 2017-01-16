Lloyds Energy Files LNG Export Application

POINT COMFORT, Texas, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Lloyds Energy Group LLC (http://www.lloyds-energy.com) announced today it has submitted a formal application with the Department of Energy (DOE) to export Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to countries which have a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the US from its proposed facility in Calhoun County, Texas. (Link to DOE Application Filing) Lloyds Texas project will be commonly known as Point Comfort LNG. The FTA application is expected to be approved by Spring of 2017. This is one of the first steps in developing the LNG project, which would bring significant and lasting benefits to the South Central Texas Coastal region.





"Lloyds Energy is strongly positioned to meet client demand, and submitting our Point Comfort LNG FTA application is an important first step towards making the final investment decision," said Philip Holland, Lloyds Energy CEO. "The U.S. has an abundant supply of natural gas and the international market has a growing demand for cleaner, more-efficient fuel."

Calhoun County Port Authority Board Chairman Randy Boyd, stated: "Our mission at the Calhoun County Port Authority is to stimulate economic development. Point Comfort LNG will bring hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue to the county and state as well as provide hundreds of long-term jobs."

Lloyds Energy will utilize two (2) 4.5 MTPA Near Shore Floating LNG vessels, each about the size of an aircraft carrier, as well as additional support barges and on shore facilities. In addition to the jobs created during the construction phase, the project will create approximately 700 direct, long-term jobs and thousands of indirect jobs and additional economic benefits.

Lloyds Energy Group LLC is a subsidiary of LE Group Holding Pte Ltd

Lloyds Energy was established in 2013 with the strategic aim of delivering LNG to the global market through the efficient processing of significant pipeline gas supplies. This aim is achieved by utilizing a near shore LNG concept. Over the course of three years, Lloyds Energy has grown rapidly in the fields of Near Shore LNG, creating a rich quality gas supply and midstream pipeline connection for 1.25 Bcf/d, which is approximately equivalent to 9, MTPA or 468 million mmBtu per year, establishing strong international alliances with off takers and two major engineering groups specializing in LNG, and building a team of experts. Lloyds Energy continues to expand its activities in the LNG supply chain sector through broad and innovative service offerings.