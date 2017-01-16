Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) will announce fourth quarter 2016 earnings on Thursday, February 2, 2017, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call at 10 a.m. United States Eastern time that day to discuss fourth quarter 2016 earnings results with securities analysts and institutional investors.

The conference call will be available through a live webcast that can be accessed via the Eaton Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Results link on Eaton's home page, which is www.eaton.com. The call replay and news release will also be available from this web link.

Eaton is a power management company with approximately 95,000 employees. The company provides energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.

