COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation BAWAG 0.25% € 500m covered 2027

Post-stabilisation notice

16th January 2017

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

BAWAG P.S.K.

0.75% € 500,000,000 Public Sector Covered Bond due 2027

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +4969 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:BAWAG P.S.K.
Guarantor (if any):none
ISIN:XS1551294926
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 500,000,000
Description:0.75 % Covered Bonds due 18th Jan 2027
Stabilisation Manager s:Commerzbank AG

Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
UBS Limited
[Name]

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


