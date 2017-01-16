COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation BAWAG 0.25% € 500m covered 2027

Post-stabilisation notice
16th January 2017
BAWAG P.S.K.
0.75% € 500,000,000 Public Sector Covered Bond due 2027
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +4969 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|BAWAG P.S.K.
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|XS1551294926
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 500,000,000
|Description:
|0.75 % Covered Bonds due 18th Jan 2027
|Stabilisation Manager s:
|Commerzbank AG
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
UBS Limited
