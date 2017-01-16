Constellation Brands Inc: Constellation Brands Announces Franciscan Estate Winery as Its 2016 Internal Sustainability Award Winner

Franciscan Estate recognized for water stewardship initiatives, energy efficiency efforts and highly engaged environmental teams

Award is given annually to one Constellation facility to recognize outstanding environmental practices

Finalists for award included Nava Brewery, Robert Mondavi Winery, Ruffino Estates and Napa Valley Vineyard Operations Team

VICTOR, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2017 - Constellation Brands has announced Franciscan Estate Winery in Napa Valley, California, as the winner of the company's 2016 Internal Sustainability Award. The award, given annually by Constellation to one of its facilities, recognizes Franciscan Estate's continued commitment to minimizing its environmental impact.

"Our team puts a deep focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility, which is a true passion and point of pride for us," said Janet Myers, general manager and director of winemaking, Franciscan Estate and Mt. Veeder Winery. "Receiving this award is an honor for our entire team, and gives recognition to the focus we place on sustainable practices in the winery and vineyards every day."

Franciscan Estate's recent sustainability achievements include:

Collaborator on a project to restore nine miles of the Napa River.

Reduced landscaping water usage by nearly 2 million gallons per year since 2014 by utilizing processed wastewater for drip irrigation, implementing landscaping redesigns and planting drought resistant plants.

Highly engaged "Green" and "Blue" teams help solve sustainability and water challenges. One of the many improvements to come from these teams is an 80% reduction in water use for tank sanitation.

Continued energy efficiency efforts in administrative areas, including installation of ENERGY STAR® products, programmable thermostats and electricity misers.

"I am proud of the entire team at Franciscan Estate for the commitment they show to producing their high-quality wines in an environmentally responsible way," said Rob Sands, president and chief executive officer, Constellation Brands. "They are a great example of how our facilities around the world are taking proactive steps to minimize our environmental impact to ensure our long-term success."

The goals of Constellation's Internal Sustainability Award are to recognize achievement in environmental stewardship, increase employee participation in sustainability programs and encourage progress towards meeting the company's sustainability goals. Each facility is judged by a panel of senior leaders from across the company on water stewardship initiatives, carbon emissions reduction, recycling and reuse efforts, employee engagement and community and supplier involvement.

The other finalists for the award included:

Constellation's brewery in Nava, Mexico, which through wastewater treatment and reuse saved more than 316 million gallons of water in fiscal year 2016 and reduced nitrous oxide emissions by 83% by switching boiler fuel from oil to natural gas.

Robert Mondavi Winery in Napa Valley, California, which has implemented a recovery and reuse line at its barrel facility to save approximately 50% of water used for barrel washing and has a recycling ratio of around 90%.

Ruffino Estates in Italy, which has saved more than 169 MWh of electricity annually at its Pontassieve site and works with the University of Milan on precision farming efforts to improve crop yields while reducing environmental impact.

Constellation's Napa Valley Vineyard Operations team, which is collaborating with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and multiple conservation agencies to design and implement a river restoration project to improve water quality, control flooding, protect wildlife and restore riparian habitat in Napa Valley.

Past winners of Constellation's Internal Sustainability Award include Clos du Bois Winery (2015) and Estancia Winery (2014).

To learn more about Constellation's commitment to elevating life responsibly every day, visit www.constellationcsr.com (http://www.constellationcsr.com).

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a Fortune 500® company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, New Zealand and Italy. Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra and Pacifico. The company's beer portfolio also includes Ballast Point, one of the most awarded craft brewers in the U.S. In addition, Constellation is the world's leader in premium wine, selling great brands that people love, including Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, Franciscan Estate, Ruffino and The Prisoner. The company's premium spirits brands include SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey.

Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big moments or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown to become a significant player in the beverage alcohol industry with more than 100 brands in its portfolio, about 40 facilities and approximately 8,000 talented employees. We express our company vision: to elevate life with every glass raised. To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com (http://www.cbrands.com).

CONTACTS

Media

Cheryl Gossin: 585-678-7191

Amy Martin: 585-678-7141





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Constellation Brands Inc via Globenewswire

