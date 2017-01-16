Canadian Oil Sands Production and Capital Expenditure H2 2016: Outlook for Key Planned Upstream Projects - Major Planned and Announced Canadian Oil Sands Projects up to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Canadian oil sands industry is poised to grow mostly in the form of project expansions. Key planned oil sands projects are expected to contribute around 778 mbd of liquids production by 2025.

Some of the major planned production projects are Fort Hills (Suncor Energy Inc.), Horizon Phase 3, and MacKay River (Brion Energy). Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Cenovus Energy Inc. will be the leading operators in terms of liquids production and number of the planned projects respectively.

Scope

- Annual breakdown of count and production of key planned Canadian oil sands projects from 2016 to 2025

- Count and production of key planned Canadian oil sands projects by operators

- Outlook of capital and operating expenditure for key planned Canadian oil sands projects for the period 2016 to 2025

- Capital and operating expenditure for key planned Canadian oil sands projects by operators

- Details of the major planned and announced Canadian oil sands projects up to 2025

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables & Figures

2 Canadian Oil Sands Industry

2.1 Key Highlights



2.2 Key Planned Starts by Year



2.3 Key Planned Projects by Company



2.4 Production Outlook for Key Planned Projects in Canadian Oil Sands



2.5 Production from Key Planned Crude Projects by Company



2.6 Key Crude Projects in Canadian Oil Sands



2.7 CAPEX Outlook for Key Planned Projects in Canadian Oil Sands



2.8 OPEX Outlook for Key Planned Projects in Canadian Oil Sands



2.9 CAPEX and OPEX Outlook for Key Planned Projects by Company

3 Appendix

