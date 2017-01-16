SimCorp, a leading provider of investment management solutions and services for the global financial services industry, today announced the appointment of Stephen Butcher as new Managing Director of its UK, Ireland, and Middle-East markets.



Stephen Butcher joins SimCorp with more than 30 years of experience from software vendors and data solution providers to the financial services industry, covering both sell side and buy side. He has served in several C-level positions and managed global businesses with presence across EMEA, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. Before a short period of managing his own business, Stephen held a position as Managing Director EMEA at Charles River.



Stephen Butcher takes over from Peter Hill who after a long, successful career, managing SimCorp's expansion in Asia and Australia in 2014 agreed to a three-year contract as MD of UK, Ireland and Middle-East. This contract will expire at the end of March. Under Peter's leadership, the market unit has welcomed several new clients, the business has grown significantly, and customer satisfaction has consistently improved.



"First, I want to thank Peter for his significant contributions to SimCorp over many years and wish him all the best in the future," said Jochen Müller Executive Vice President, EMEA and Asia Pacific. In Stephen, we have found the right profile to take over. His significant experience and profound industry knowledge will be a benefit to our clients as well as keep us attractive to new ones. It is with great pleasure, I welcome him to SimCorp."



"I think SimCorp is one of those companies that other vendors in the market look to with great respect; they continue to grow, have a strong offering across the entire value chain, and keep investing extensively in their solutions. I am thrilled to be joining and look very much forward to setting my mark on SimCorp's growth journey," said Stephen Butcher.



Stephen Butcher joins SimCorp as of 16 January, allowing time for Peter Hill to assist with onboarding and handing over to secure a smooth transition.



