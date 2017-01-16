NORMA Group, a global market leader in engineered joining technology, acquired Lifial Indústria Metalúrgica de Águeda, Lda. ("Lifial") on January 12, 2017. The two parties agreed not to disclose the details of the transaction.

Lifial, based in Águeda, Portugal, has been manufacturing metal clamps for 28 years for use in industry and agriculture. Its portfolio includes heavy duty clamps, pipe supporting clamps, and U-bolt clamps for mounting antennas and solar modules. The company employs around 100 people and sells its trademark products directly and through distributors to a wide range of customers in Europe and North Africa. Annual turnover was around EUR 8 million in 2015.

"Lifial has grown profitably over the last few years," notes Werner Deggim, CEO of NORMA Group. "With the acquisition, we are strengthening our product offering in the distribution services business and our market position on the Iberian Peninsula and across Europe. We are also adding new customers in North Africa through the acquisition."

The Distribution Services business area of NORMA Group comprises high-quality, standardized joining products for different fields of application. These products are sold through various distribution channels under the brands NORMA, ABA, Breeze, CONNECTORS, NDS, Serflex, Terry, Torca or Gemi.

Additional information on the company is available on www.normagroup.com. Press photos are available from our platform on www.normagroup.com/images.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group is a global market leader in engineered joining technology. The company manufactures a wide range of innovative connecting solutions and water management technology offering more than 35,000 products to customers in 100 countries with around 6,700 employees. NORMA Group helps its customers and business partners to react to global challenges such as climate change and increasing scarcity of resources. NORMA Group joining products can be found in vehicles and trains, ships and aircraft, buildings and water management as well as in applications for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. The company generated sales of around EUR 890 million in 2015. NORMA Group operates a global network of 25 production facilities as well as numerous sales and distribution sites across Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. NORMA Group has its headquarters in Maintal, Germany. NORMA Group SE is listed on the German stock exchange (Prime Standard) and included in the MDAX index.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170116005416/en/

Contacts:

Company Contact

NORMA Group SE

Daphne Recker

Group Communications

Tel: +49 6181.6102.743

Email: daphne.recker@normagroup.com

or

North America Media Contacts

AutoCom Associates

Larry Weis or Thom Cannell

Phone: +1.248.647.8621

Email: lweis@usautocom.com or tcannell@usautocom.com