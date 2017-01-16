TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 16
|The company announces the following unaudited data
|as at 13 January 2017 - Using BID Valuations
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value
|1327.74
|p
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*
|1310.78
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value
|1347.25
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*
|1330.29
|p
|*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
|source: Interactive Data
