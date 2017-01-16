Global $1 Billion Xylitol Market Overview 2017-2022 - Anti-Caries Effect of Xylitol Confirmed by DuPont Study - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global market for xylitol is estimated at 190.9 thousand metric tons, valued at US$725.9 million in 2016 and expected to reach 266.5 thousand metric tons valued at just above US$1 billion by 2022, by growing at robust CAGRs of around 5.7% in terms of both volume and value.

Main growth driver for xylitol, is the growing number of diabetes people around the globe. Number of studies reveals that intake of high caloric sweeteners may increase the risk of obesity and leads to diabetes. Attributed this reason, low-calorie sweeteners usage is expected to increase in specific foods targeted at diabetic people and also at consumers concerning over their weight. Moreover, xylitol market is expected to grow above the average CAGR as it expands its usage in chewing gum and other applications, where it benefits from a unique profile in adding sweetness, enhancing minty flavors and actually improving dental health apart from being a low-calorie sweetener.



The global markets for the above-mentioned end-use sectors are analyzed in terms of volume in metric tons and value in USD for 2014-2022 analysis period. Driven by increasingly health and weight conscious consumers, xylitol demand is expected to grow in sugar-free and low-calorie food products.



The global market for xylitol is segmented into four major regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. The regional markets further analyzed for 15 more independent countries across North America - United States, Canada and Mexico; Europe - France, Finland, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain and the United Kingdom; Asia-Pacific - Australia, China, India, Japan and South Korea. The market is analyzed in all of these major regions by key countries and by major end-use sectors in terms of both volume and value.



This report profiles 17 key global players. The research also provides the listing of the companies engaged in R&D, manufacturing and supply of xylitol. The global list of companies covers the address, contact numbers and the website addresses of 52 companies.



Key Highlights



Prospects for Low-Calorie Sweeteners Brightened by Escalating Incidences of Obesity and Diabetes

Overweight and Obesity: Some Statistics of Prevalence

Burden of Diabetes and Impaired Glucose Tolerance (IGT) on a Global Level

Key Business Trends



S2G Biochemicals and Mondelez International Collaborated to Build Xylitol Plant in the USA

Anti-Caries Effect of Xylitol Confirmed by DuPont Study

DFI Corp and Mitr Phol Group Inks Strategic Investment and Partnership Deal to Produce Erythritol and Xylitol

Xylitol Sweetener Can Kill or Poison Dogs - FDA Warns

Key Topics Covered:

Part A: Global Market Perspective

1. Introduction

2. Key Market Trends

3. Regulatory Landscape

4. Industry Landscape



5. Key Business Trends

6. Global Market Overview

Part B: Regional Market Perspective

1. North America



2. Europe



3. Asia-Pacific



4. Rest Of World



Part C: Xylitol Patent Landscape



1. Major Patents in Chemical Processes



2. Major Patents in Microbial Processes



3. List of Other Major Patents in Chemical and Microbial Processes



Part D: Guide To The Industry



Part E: Annexure



