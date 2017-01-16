Research and Markets - Worldwide Smart Fashion Market Growth at CAGR of 117%, 2016-2022: Key Players are Adidas, Athos, Catapult Sports, Clothing+, Heddoko, Hexoskin, Nike, Ralph Lauren, Samsung, Sensoria & Under Armour

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Worldwide Smart Fashion (Clothes and Accessories) Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

The Worldwide Smart Fashion Market is expected to reach $2,938.9 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 117.0% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

The wearable devices are considered as the next evolution of IT and textile industries. In 2015, the market experienced a stampede of wearable devices used for face, ears, feet, and wrists. Moreover, with the changing cultural shifts, lifestyle, IT and cyclical attitudes, industries such as fashion, textile, and IT have begun to merge.



The smartwatches and activity trackers were the major end-products being sold in the wearable tech world. However, smart fashion is expected to become one of the emerging markets in this field in the next 5 years. This opportunity resulted in the increase in the number of clothing companies to exploit the development and innovative designs.



The sports industry was the first to start with the smart fashion trend, helping in monitoring emotions, tracking heart rate and much more - without connecting to a mobile phone or smartwatch screen.



The market for smart fashion will grow due to its advantages of tracking and monitoring individual health. The majority of the companies are focusing on fitness clothing as they are trying to implement clothes with more number of sensors and applications.

The market study of smart fashion will talk about smart clothes and smart accessories. In addition, the report talks about the demography, regions, and industry verticals. The smart clothes market is segmented into T-shirts, underwear, socks, jackets, shoes, and others. T-shirts and pants will hold the majority of the share, expected to reach $1,074.0 million by 2022.



The market for T-shirt and pants is growing as the majority of the wearable devices are being inserted in them to track and monitor health. The smart accessories market is segmented into jewelry, bags, wallets, and others. The jewelry accounts for the majority of the market, expected to reach $89.0 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 118.0%.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Outlook

2 Report Outline

3 Market Snapshot



3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)



3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)



3.3 Related Market

4 Market Outlook



4.1 Overview



4.2 Market Definition



4.3 News: Fashion and IT



4.4 Clothes: An Essential Element



4.5 Smart Fashion Survey



4.6 Smart Fashion: Present to Future



4.7 Segmentation



4.8 Porter 5 (Five) Forces

5 Market Characteristics



5.1 Smart Fashion: Value Chain



5.2 Smart Fashion: Ecosystem



5.3 Future of Fashion: Boom or Vein



5.4 Market Dynamics



5.5 DRO - Impact Analysis



5.6 Key Stakeholders



6 Industry Verticals: Market Size and Analysis



6.1 Sports/Athletes/Fitness Tracker



6.2 Healthcare



6.3 Military/Defence



6.4 Others



7 Types: Market Size and Analysis



7.1 Overview



7.2 Smart Clothing



7.3 Smart Accessories

8 Regions: Market Size and Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape



Adidas

AiQ Smart Clothing

Athos

Catapult Sports

Clothing+

Heddoko

Hexoskin

Lumo Bodytech, Inc.

Nike

OmSignal

Owlet Baby Care

Ralph Lauren

Samsung

Sensoria Fitness

Under Armour

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vtf4xc/worldwide_smart

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716