Research and Markets - Global Connected Agriculture Market 2016-2021: Cisco Systems, IBM Corp., and PTC Are Key players in the $3+ Billion Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Connected Agriculture Market by Solution, Service, Platform, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

Forecasts predict the connected agriculture market size to grow from USD 1.34 Billion in 2016 to USD 3.06 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.9%.

The connected agriculture market solutions and services offer pro-active and real-time monitoring of agricultural activities, providing comprehensive control over various tasks in the agriculture ecosystem. The network management solution is growing rapidly due to the increasing need to gather data from sensors so as to minimize any losses due to uncertain weather conditions.

The scope of this report covers the connected agriculture market by solution, service, platform, application, and region. The professional services segment is expected to dominate the market, as end users are looking for specialized professional vendors to successfully implement connected agriculture solutions.

The smart water management systems solution is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as it helps in actively monitoring and ensuring the optimum provision of water to the crops by sensing the heat and moisture conditions of the soil. Furthermore, the system is also capable of providing a particular amount of water in accordance with type of crop.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in the connected agriculture market, followed by Europe in 2016. Rising need for food globally is one of the important market drivers for the market growth. Another important driver is increase in unpredictability of weather on account of environmental problems such as deforestation, global warming, and increasing carbon footprint.

There are several established players in this market such as:

AT&T

Accenture PLC

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Link Labs LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Parametric Technology Corporation, Inc.

SAP SE

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Vodafone Group PLC

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Connected Agriculture Market Analysis, By Component

8 Connected Agriculture Market Analysis, By Solution

9 Connected Agriculture Market Analysis, By Service

10 Connected Agriculture Market Analysis, By Platform

11 Connected Agriculture Market Analysis, By Application

12 Geographic Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Key Innovators

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mj35rd/connected

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716