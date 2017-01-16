LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Correction: Notice of Results

This is a correction to the release issued on 11 January 2017 which incorrectly

stated the EST time of the analyst and investor conference call as 9:00am EST;

the CORRECT time the call will commence is 8:00am EST as stated in the amended

release below.



LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

11 January 2017

London, England

Notice of Q4 2016 Results and Conference Call

Lancashire Holdings Limited("Lancashire" or "the Company") will be announcing its 2016 fourth quarter results at 7:00am GMT on Thursday 16 February 2017 and hosting an analyst and investor conference call at 1:00pm GMT / 8:00am EST on Thursday 16 February 2017. The conference call will be hosted by Lancashire management.

Participant Access:

Dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the number / Conference ID below.

Confirmation Code: 5669665

Local - London, United Kingdom: +44(0)20 3427 1909

Local - New York, United States of America: +1646 254 3362

National free phone - United Kingdom: +0800 279 4977

National free phone - United States of America: +1877 280 2296

The call can also be accessed via webcast, please go to our website at: (http://www.lancashiregroup.com/en/investors.html) to access.

A webcast replay facility will be available for 12 months and accessible at http://www.lancashiregroup.com/en/investors/results-reports-and-presentations.html

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Group companies carry the following ratings:

Financial Strength

Rating (1) Financial Strength

Outlook(1) Long Term Issuer

Rating (2) A.M. Best A (Excellent) Stable bbb S&P Global Ratings A- Positive BBB Moody's A3 Stable Baa2

(1)Financial Strength Rating and Financial Strength Outlook apply to Lancashire Insurance Company Limited and Lancashire Insurance Company (UK) Limited.

(2) Long Term Issuer Rating applies to Lancashire Holdings Limited.

Cathedral benefits from Lloyd's ratings: A.M. Best: A (Excellent); Standard & Poor's: A+ (Strong); and Fitch: AA- (Very Strong).

Lancashire has capital in excess of $1.5 billion and its common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its corporate headquarters and mailing address at 29th Floor, 20 Fenchurch Street, London EC3M 3BY, United Kingdom and its registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

For more information on Lancashire and Lancashire's subsidiary and Lloyd's segment, Cathedral Capital Limited ("Cathedral"), visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com

The UK Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

Lancashire Insurance Company Limited is regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority ("BMA") in Bermuda.

Lancashire Insurance Company (UK) Limited is authorised by the PRA and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and the PRA in the UK.

Kinesis Capital Management Limited is regulated by the BMA in Bermuda.

Cathedral Underwriting Limited is authorised by the PRA and regulated by the FCA and the PRA in the UK. It is also authorised and regulated by Lloyd's.

This release contains information, which may be of a price sensitive nature, that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17:30GMT on 11 January 2017.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

