The following information is based on a press release from Karo Pharma AB (Karo Pharma) published on January 16, 2017 and may be subject to change.



The board of Karo Pharma has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for January 18, 2017, approves a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to two (2) new share for every seven (7) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 20.50 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is January 20, 2017. Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Karo Pharma (KAROB).



For further information please see the attached file.



