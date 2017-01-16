SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- AltiGen Communications, Inc. (OTCQX: ATGN), a Silicon Valley based Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivering fully managed Unified Communications services, will announce its first quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).

What:

AltiGen First Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Conference Call

When:

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET)

Who:

Jeremiah Fleming, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Philip McDermott, Chief Financial Officer, and member of the Board of Directors

How:

Dial (877) 407-8031 (domestic) or (201) 689-8031 (international) to listen in to the call. A live webcast will also be made available at www.altigen.com. A telephonic replay will be available approximately one hour after the call through February 25, 2017. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), account #286 conference ID #10189. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About AltiGen Communications, Inc.

AltiGen Communications, Inc. (OTCQX: ATGN), a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivers fully managed Unified Communications services, combining Hosted Skype for Business, Advanced Cloud PBX, and Innovative Cloud Contact Center applications with seamless integration to Office 365. With thousands of customers around the world, AltiGen solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration to Microsoft infrastructure technologies, and are built on a scalable, open standards platform. AltiGen's worldwide headquarters is in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit the web site at www.altigen.com.