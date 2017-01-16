LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- Anglo Pacific Group PLC (TSX: APY) (LSE: APF)

LSE: APF; TSX: APY

For filings with the FCA include the annex For filings with issuer exclude the annex ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC rights are attached:(ii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An event changing the breakdown of voting rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other (please specify): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:(iii) LIONTRUST INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLP ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):(iv) N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or 13/01/2017 reached:(v) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6. Date on which issuer notified: 16/01/2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:(vi, vii) 12% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8. Notified details: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A: Voting rights attached to shares(viii, ix) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class/type Situation previous to Resulting situation after the triggering of shares the triggering transaction transaction --------------------------------------------------------------- if possible Number of Number of Number of Number of voting % of voting using the Shares Voting shares rights rights (x) ISIN CODE Rights ----------------------------------------- Direct Direct Indi- Direct Indi- (xi) rect rect (xii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB0006449366 21,639,267 21,639,267 20,270,188 20,270,188 N/A 11.99% N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- B: Qualifying Financial Instruments ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation after the triggering transaction ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights % of instrument date(xiii) Conversion that may be acquired if voting Period(xiv) the instrument is rights exercised/ converted. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments (xv, xvi) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation after the triggering transaction ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of Exercise Expiration Exercise/ Number of % of voting rights financial price date Conversion voting (xix, xx) instrument (xvii) period(xviii) rights instrument refers to ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal Delta ------------------- N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total (A+B+C) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20,270,188 11.99% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:(xxi) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proxy Voting: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10. Name of the proxy holder: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13. Additional information: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14. Contact name: Milly Porter ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15. Contact telephone number: 020 7412 1702 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

