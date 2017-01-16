Taiga Building Products Ltd. Announces January Note Interest Payment

BURNABY, British Columbia, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSX: TBL & TBL.NT) announces that it will be paying the monthly interest payment of $11.6667 per $1,000 principal value subordinated Notes. The payment will be made to note holders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2017 and will be payable on February 15, 2017.

regarding Taiga please contact: Mark Schneidereit-Hsu, VP, Finance and Administration and CFO, Phone:+1-604-438-1471, Fax:+1-604-439-4242