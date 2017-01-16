Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Department Stores Retailing in Europe: 2015-2020" report to their offering.

Department stores retail sales in Europe will return to positive growth during 2015-2020. UK leads the regional, representing 25.9% of the total European department stores retail sales in 2015. Despite Brexit, department stores in the UK will register moderate sales growth over the forecast period.

Department stores retail space expansion will contribute to swift growth in Central and Eastern European department stores market. In addition, increase in tourism to the region will also support department stores sales in this region.

Key Findings:

The UK will continue to be leader of the European departmental store market during forecast period

Russia will be the fastest growing market during 2015-2020

French retailers are temporarily facing challenges and finding new markets

Clothing and Footwear remained as popular category sold through department stores in Europe followed by Home and garden products

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary Global Department Stores Retailing 2015-2020

2. Department Stores Retailing in Europe, 2015-2020

Executive Summary Europe

Department stores sales in Europe

Department store sales in each market

Department stores' share of retail sales

Fastest growing markets in Europe

Top three largest and fastest growing category groups

Largest and fastest growing category groups for department stores in Europe

Top five countries leading the growth of category groups

Department stores trends in Europe

Major department store retailers in Europe

Innovative retailers in Europe





