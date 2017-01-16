Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Department Stores Retailing in Europe: 2015-2020" report to their offering.
Department stores retail sales in Europe will return to positive growth during 2015-2020. UK leads the regional, representing 25.9% of the total European department stores retail sales in 2015. Despite Brexit, department stores in the UK will register moderate sales growth over the forecast period.
Department stores retail space expansion will contribute to swift growth in Central and Eastern European department stores market. In addition, increase in tourism to the region will also support department stores sales in this region.
Key Findings:
The UK will continue to be leader of the European departmental store market during forecast period
Russia will be the fastest growing market during 2015-2020
French retailers are temporarily facing challenges and finding new markets
Clothing and Footwear remained as popular category sold through department stores in Europe followed by Home and garden products
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary Global Department Stores Retailing 2015-2020
2. Department Stores Retailing in Europe, 2015-2020
Executive Summary Europe
Department stores sales in Europe
Department store sales in each market
Department stores' share of retail sales
Fastest growing markets in Europe
Top three largest and fastest growing category groups
Largest and fastest growing category groups for department stores in Europe
Top five countries leading the growth of category groups
Department stores trends in Europe
Major department store retailers in Europe
Innovative retailers in Europe
