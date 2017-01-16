Ericsson: Ericsson and Telstra demonstrate secure end-to-end encryption over 10Gbps intercontinental link

Telstra and Ericsson encrypt data in transit at 10Gbps between Los Angeles and Melbourne with advanced optical encryption technology

Ericsson provides end-to-end systems integration expertise to deliver the secure solution

Demonstration shows continuous data encryption while maintaining speed and reliability

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Telstra have successfully demonstrated the ability to encrypt data securely while in transit between Los Angeles and Melbourne at 10Gbps, using Ciena's ultra-low latency 10G wire-speed encryption solution.

While encryption solutions exist today to protect data when it is 'at rest' (at the start and end points) this trial demonstrates the advanced security that can be delivered while data is 'in transit', that is, being transmitted beyond the walls of a datacenter across large networks, without any impact to performance.

With the digitalization of business processes and data consumption rising at a rapid rate, the need to keep data secure without compromising integrity or increasing latency is essential at both the application and network layers.

Darrin Webb, Executive Director of International Operations and Services, Telstra, says: "Our market-leading subsea cable network is the largest in the Asia-Pacific region and this innovation continues our commitment to providing customers with a world-class network experience. The outcome of this test shows that data can now be encrypted while in transit across a long distance, while maintaining the speed and reliability our customers have come to expect from our international network. We will continue to work with Ericsson and Ciena to take this trial to the next level with a 100Gbps encryption test."

Emilio Romeo, Head of Customer Unit Australia and New Zealand, Ericsson, says: "This time last year Telstra and Ericsson achieved an encryption trial between Melbourne and Sydney. We have now extended the distance from Melbourne to Los Angeles with data in transit encryption at 10Gbps, which is the typical speed used today over these distances without encryption. Ericsson brings our optical network systems expertise to progress these tests and support Telstra's path toward commercialization of this enhanced security capability."

Ericsson and Telstra will next demonstrate 100Gbps encryption between Los Angeles and Melbourne in the first half of 2017.

About Telstra

Telstra is a leading telecommunications and technology company. We offer a full range of services and compete in all telecommunications markets in Australia, operating the largest mobile and Wi-Fi networks. Globally, we provide end-to-end solutions including managed network services (http://www.telstraglobal.com/products/global-managed-network-services), global connectivity (http://www.telstraglobal.com/products/global-connectivity), cloud (http://www.telstraglobal.com/products/global-cloud-services/connected-colocation), voice (http://www.telstraglobal.com/products/global-voice-services), colocation (http://www.telstraglobal.com/products/global-cloud-services/connected-colocation), conferencing (http://www.telstraglobal.com/products/global-collaboration-services) and satellite solutions (http://www.telstraglobal.com/products/global-satellite-media-services). We have licenses in Asia, Europe and the United States and offer access to more than 2,000 points of presence across the globe.

Telstra: www.telstra.com.au/abouttelstra/media-centre/

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a network strategy and technology company. We translate best-in-class technology into value through a high-touch, consultative business model - with a relentless drive to create exceptional experiences measured by outcomes. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @ (https://twitter.com/Ciena)Ciena (https://twitter.com/Ciena),LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/ciena), the Ciena Insights blog (http://www.ciena.com/connect/blog/), or visit www.ciena.com (http://www.ciena.com/).

Ciena: www.ciena.com

For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press

Ericsson is the driving force behind the Networked Society - a world leader in communications technology and services. Our long-term relationships with every major telecom operator in the world allow people, business and society to fulfill their potential and create a more sustainable future.

Our services, software and infrastructure - especially in mobility, broadband and the cloud - are enabling the telecom industry and other sectors to do better business, increase efficiency, improve the user experience and capture new opportunities. With approximately 115,000 professionals and customers in 180 countries, we combine global scale with technology and services leadership. We support networks that connect more than 2.5 billion subscribers. Forty percent of the world's mobile traffic is carried over Ericsson networks. And our investments in research and development ensure that our solutions - and our customers - stay in front.

Founded in 1876, Ericsson has its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Net sales in 2015 were SEK 246.9 billion (USD 29.4 billion). Ericsson is listed on NASDAQ OMX stock exchange in Stockholm and the NASDAQ in New York.

Ericsson: www.ericsson.com

