Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2017) - Gunpowder Capital Corp. (CSE: GPC), (CSE: GPC.PR.A), (FSE: YS6N), (the "Corporation"), announced today that it has purchased additional investment portfolio assets from YCF Capital Inc., ("YCF") a Toronto based private investment firm. Please see our press release dated November 16th, 2016.

The YCF loan portfolio consists of mortgages and commercial loans all of which are in "good standing". The loan portfolio that Gunpowder Capital Corp., is purchasing generates approximately 16% interest per annum and has a face value of Three Hundred and Thirty-Two Thousand Dollars ("$332,000.00") CDN. The Corporation has agreed to issue Thirty-Three Thousand, Two Hundred ("33,200") of its "Class - A" Preferred Shares at Ten Dollars ("$10.00") CDN per "Class - A" Preferred share, as consideration for the purchase.

In total, the entire loan portfolio purchase amounted to Nine Hundred and Thirty Thousand Dollars ("$930,000.00") CDN which will generate for Gunpowder Capital Corp., approx. One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Dollars ("$150,000.00") CDN, per annum in revenue.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Frank Kordy

Interim CEO & Director

Gunpowder Capital Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

Mr. Paul Haber

CFO

Gunpowder Capital Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: paul.haber@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com





